A long trip to Beeville proved just what the Cardinal softball team needed.
The Cardinals needed just give innings in each game of a doubleheader to record 9-1 and 15-6 wins against Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams are scheduled to be back at it again today in doubleheader action starting at noon.
The two wins improved the Cardinals to 7-11 on the season.
Rawnie Weststrate threw a one-hitter in Game 1. She struck out four.
Kaitlyn Corn led the plate effort, going 2-for-2, scoring two runs and driving in a pair.
Weststrate also drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Lena Sellam went 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Alondra Vasquez was 2-for-4 with a homerun.
Victoria Tilley had two doubles and Abigail Garcia drove in three runs.
Morgan Brandon was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
