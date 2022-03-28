The Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader with Tyler in Region XIV Conference action Saturday in Tyler.
The Cardinals were a 3-2 winner in Game 1 and lost by an identical score in Game 2.
The Cardinals, who have won six of their last eight games, are 14-22 on the year and 3-5 in conference.
Next up is Bossier Parish in a doubleheader Wednesday at Rip Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Action begins at 1 p.m.
Here are the highlights from the doubleheader in Tyler:
GAME 1
Rawnie Weststrate went the distance in the circle, striking out six and giving up two hits.
Weststrate also had a solo home run.
Kaitlyn Corn drove in a run with a double.
GAME 2
Hannah Pacheco went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a home run.
The Cardinal outhit Tyler 6-4.
Morgan Brandon struck out four and scattered three hits in five and-a-third innings in the circle.
