The Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader with Tyler in Region XIV Conference action Saturday in Tyler.

The Cardinals were a 3-2 winner in Game 1 and lost by an identical score in Game 2.

The Cardinals, who have won six of their last eight games, are 14-22 on the year and 3-5 in conference.

Next up is Bossier Parish in a doubleheader Wednesday at Rip Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Action begins at 1 p.m.

Here are the highlights from the doubleheader in Tyler:

GAME 1

Rawnie Weststrate went the distance in the circle, striking out six and giving up two hits.

Weststrate also had a solo home run.

Kaitlyn Corn drove in a run with a double.

GAME 2

Hannah Pacheco went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a home run.

The Cardinal outhit Tyler 6-4.

Morgan Brandon struck out four and scattered three hits in five and-a-third innings in the circle.

