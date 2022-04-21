The Cardinals scored a 9-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon on the road against Kilgore to salvage a Region XIV Conference split. The Cardinals fell 6-2 in Game 1.
The Cardinals, who improved to 19-31 on the season and 6-12 in conference with the Game 2 win, are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Tyler. Action at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park is set to start at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
Kilgore scored five runs in the first two innings to take command of the scoreboard and never relinquish it.
The Cardinals had four hits with Abigail Garcia, Alondra Vasquez, Lena Sellam and Karlie Cook getting one each.
Rawnie Weststrate went the distance in the circle, striking out six.
GAME 2
The score was tied 0-0 going into the fourth inning before the Cardinals blew the game open. They led 5-0 going into the sixth.
Fernanda Ocrospoma went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a home run. She drove in four runs.
Vasquez also had a home run and had three RBI.
Garcia drove in a pair of runs.
Morgan Brandon scattered five hits in a seven-inning effort in the circle.
