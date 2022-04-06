The Cardinal softball team is scheduled to be in Corsicana today to take on Navarro. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m.
The Cardinals are 16-26 on the year and 3-9 in Region XIV Conference. Navarro is 15-14 and 5-5.
The two teams split their previous doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Navarro was an 11-3 winner in Game 1 and the Cardinals nabbed an 8-7 10-inning win in Game 2.
Here is the link to watch today’s games: (1287) Softball - Navarro vs Trinity Valley - YouTube
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Northeast Texas. Action begins at 1 p.m.
