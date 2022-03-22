The Cardinal softball team is scheduled to return to Region XIV Conference action Wednesday at home versus Kilgore. They will do so fresh off sweeping Western Nebraska in a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Rip Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
The Cardinals won 8-1 and 2-1 Friday and 6-0 and 11-1 (5 innings) Saturday.
Here are highlights from the games:
GAME 1 – Alondra Vasquez went 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBI.
GAME 2 – Vasquez had a 2-run homer. All scoring was in the first inning.
GAME 3 – Rawnie Weststrate went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out 10. Morgan Brandon had a home run.
GAME 4 – The Cardinals scored 8 runs in the first inning. Weststrate had a home run and drove in 5 runs.
The Cardinals are 12-20 on the year and 1-3 in conference.
Wednesday’s doubleheader against Kilgore starts at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.