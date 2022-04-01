The Cardinals came up on the short end of a doubleheader sweep to No. 20 Bossier Parish Thursday at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Bossier Parish won 7-4 and 9-1.
The losses dropped the Cardinals to 14-24 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV Conference. Bossier Parish improved to 21-7 and 9-1.
The Cardinals are scheduled to travel Saturday to Paris. Doubleheader action starts at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
Hannah Pacheco, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Rawnie Weststrate each hit a home run for the Cardinals.
GAME 2
Alondra Vasquez had a solo home run for the Cardinals in the fourth inning.
Abigail Garcia went 2-for-3 and Kaitlyn Corn had a double.
