SOFTBALL GAMEDAY '22

After a few days off, the Cardinal softball team is scheduled to return to action today, going to Ranger for doubleheader action starting at 1 p.m.

The Cardinals are 7-13 on the season, having won two of their last four games.

They are scheduled to open Region XIV Conference play at home Saturday against Navarro. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m.

Monday, they are scheduled to travel to Gainesville to face North Central Texas in a noon non-conference twinbill.

