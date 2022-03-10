After a few days off, the Cardinal softball team is scheduled to return to action today, going to Ranger for doubleheader action starting at 1 p.m.
The Cardinals are 7-13 on the season, having won two of their last four games.
They are scheduled to open Region XIV Conference play at home Saturday against Navarro. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m.
Monday, they are scheduled to travel to Gainesville to face North Central Texas in a noon non-conference twinbill.
