For the first time, the Cardinal Singers organization at Trinity Valley Community College is open to the community. Anyone who enjoys singing may join Mike Matchael and the Cardinal Singers by registering for the course through the TVCC Continuing Education department by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The course meets online from 1:40 to 2:55 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. The cost is $163.
For more information, or to register, visit the Cardinal Singers Course Description page on the Continuing Education webpage, call 903-675-6212, or email conted@tvcc.edu.
