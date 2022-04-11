4-12-22 TVCC Cheer.jpg

Cardinal Cheer has added a 13th national championship. The team has now won titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.

Cardinal Cheer has added a 13th national championship. Scoring a 96.3982 in the Junior College Advanced Small Coed finals at the NCA Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, Cardinal Cheer topped the six-team division. The championship-netting performance followed a deduction-free 95.8148 effort in Thursday’s preliminary round.

“I’m thankful and blessed for this opportunity to represent such an amazing new frontier for The Valley,” said Kaelyn Hall, sophomore student-athlete.

In its first year of existence, the small coed team had to go through all the same challenges that most established teams encounter, plus the growing pains of being a brand-new team. They dealt with injuries in recent weeks, losing three key athletes, with one injury occurring just two days before leaving for Daytona.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions, from injuries to new beginnings for The Valley,” said Tyler Delacruz, sophomore student-athlete.

Dodge City Community College, the reigning championship team, was second to Cardinal Cheer in a tight showdown, scoring a 95.9722.

“It’s crazy being the new team on the block and making history along with it,” said Gabriella Perez, sophomore student-athlete.

