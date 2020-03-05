The Murchison Car Show was a huge success. The First United Methodist Church of Murchison raised right at $1,300 for the church and the kids raised $660 by selling hot dogs and drinks. There were approximately 40 cars on display for the show for Saturday, Feb. 29.
Car show success
Courtesy Photo
