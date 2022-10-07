The Dairy Queen of Seven Points hosted its 20th Annual Car Show Saturday, raising more than $10,000 for the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
Nearly 70 vehicles participated with awards in 27 different Classes, including Model A; Truck; 4x4; Sports Car; Best Restored; Factory Hot Rod; Street Rod; 50s/60s; 70s/80s; Muscle Car; Project; Import; Most Unique; Most Radical; plus 10 Head Turners and one Best of Show.
Kenneth Napps of Mabank took Best of Show with his red 1933 Chevy Coupe.
“The car show was an amazing success,” said Shirley Leone, owner of the Dairy Queen of Seven Points. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve donated more than $30,000 to the Humane Society from the proceeds of the Car Show. The Humane Society needed about $10,000 to purchase a new “Danny Van,” named in honor of my late husband who was a big supporter of the Humane Society. We are thrilled to be able to help this very important cause! The Humane Society uses the Danny Van to transport animals for adoption.”
Bob Reddish helped organize the show and served as emcee for the Awards program.
“The quality of the cars this year was very high,” Reddish said. “There was a wide range of makes and models, from vintage models that looked like they just rolled off the showroom floor to ratrods and muscle cars. It was a great show.”
For 75 years, DQ® restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. Fans can share their favorite stories and photos by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.
