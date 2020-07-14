The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to the Discount Tire Store at 327 W. Main Monday, where a car crashed into the lobby, injuring two.
According to a press release, the impact injured the driver and a customer waiting in the lobby. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.
Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters assisted with the cleanup so Discount Tire could resume operations.
