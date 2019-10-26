The Grease Ragg Cruzers car club hosted its inaugural Trunk or Treat Thursday evening at Whatburger in Athens.
About 60 participants came out for the event and the last Cruz In of the season.
Children dressed up and went to each car getting their trick or treat. Trucks, hot-rods, and classic cars lined the Whataburger parking lot with decorated vehicles. Spider webs, pumpkins, and witches brew made for a cool environment.
The Cruz Ins will continue after the spring time change resuming the fourth Thursday of the month.
Shelly Lipe said that the event was the first of it's kind, but that they planned on continuing the tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.