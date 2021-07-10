If you are looking for a unique weekend experience, visit the 10th Annual Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday July 9 and 10 on the west side of First Monday Trade Days. Fesitivities will include Hot Air Balloon rides, food, craft vendors, live music, train rides, a car show, petting zoo and more. For more information please visit balloonfestcanton.com
By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
