4-22-23 Athens canidate forum.JPG

Athens Review photo/Michael Kormos

Lead Pastor Frankie Smith, center, welcomed political candidates Thursday night at a public forum at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church at 902 TX-7 Loop, Athens. Pictured from left to right are: City Council candidates William “Eddie” Smith, and incumbent Carroll, Mayoral candidates Elvis Allen and Aaron “Bubba” Smith, and Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidate Kelley Lee. Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidate Bryan Barker was not in attendance.

Athens voters heard from candidates for mayor, city council and Athens ISD School Board Thursday night during a public political candidate forum hosted by Vickie and Jan Bass at the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens.

Candidates fielded questions about the role of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, the city’s strategic plan, which is expected to be acted upon within the next 30 days. The budget and the role of faith in government were also among the topics discussed with audience members and those who watched the forum online.

Early voting runs April 24 through May 2

Election Day is Saturday, May 6

For mayor, voters will have the opportunity to choose Elvis Allen or current Mayor Pro-Tem, Aaron “Bubba” Smith.

City Council candidates are William “Eddie” Smith, and incumbent Mark Carroll.

Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidates are Kelley Lee and Bryan Barker, who was not in attendance.

The complete forum may be viewed online at: www.facebook.com/AthensReview

