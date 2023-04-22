Athens voters heard from candidates for mayor, city council and Athens ISD School Board Thursday night during a public political candidate forum hosted by Vickie and Jan Bass at the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens.
Candidates fielded questions about the role of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, the city’s strategic plan, which is expected to be acted upon within the next 30 days. The budget and the role of faith in government were also among the topics discussed with audience members and those who watched the forum online.
Early voting runs April 24 through May 2
Election Day is Saturday, May 6
For mayor, voters will have the opportunity to choose Elvis Allen or current Mayor Pro-Tem, Aaron “Bubba” Smith.
City Council candidates are William “Eddie” Smith, and incumbent Mark Carroll.
Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidates are Kelley Lee and Bryan Barker, who was not in attendance.
The complete forum may be viewed online at: www.facebook.com/AthensReview
