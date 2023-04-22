Athens Review photo/Michael Kormos

Lead Pastor Frankie Smith, center, welcomed political candidates Thursday night at a public forum at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church at 902 TX-7 Loop, Athens. Pictured from left to right are: City Council candidates William “Eddie” Smith, and incumbent Carroll, Mayoral candidates Elvis Allen and Aaron “Bubba” Smith, and Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidate Kelley Lee. Athens ISD Trustee Place 2 candidate Bryan Barker was not in attendance.