With about three weeks to go before the filing deadline for the March Democratic and Republican Primaries, those signing up for Henderson County seats are mostly incumbents.
In 2022, seats are up for County Judge, County Court at Law Judges No. 1 and 2, District Clerk, County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Commissioners Precincts 2 and 4, all Justices of the Peace and an unexpired seat for Precinct 1 Constable.
In the Republican Primary, Thomas Goodell, who was appointed to serve as Precinct 1 Constable after the death of Kay Langford has filed to continue in the role. It will be Goodell’s first election after a long law enforcement career.
Elsewhere, Betty Herriage is seeking another 4 years as District Clerk, Mary Margret Wright has filed again for County Clerk and Treasurer Michael Byum is running again.
Both incumbent Commissioners who are up for new terms have filed. Scott Tuley is running in Precinct 2 and Mark Richardson in Precinct 4.
Elsewhere, Nancy Perryman, the original Henderson County Court at Law No. 2 Judge hopes to maintain that seat on the bench, while 173rd District Court Judge Dan Moore has entered to continue to preside.
In the Justice of Peace races, all incumbents have filed, with Jamie Fawns challenging Kevin Pollock in Precinct 2
The candidates are:
• Precinct 1, Randy Daniel
• Precinct 2. Kevin Pollock – Jamie Fawns
• Precinct 3, Tony Duncan
• Precinct 4, Milton Adams
• Precinct 5, Belinda Brownlow
As of Friday, no Democrats had signed up for county offices.
The close of day Monday, Dec. 13 is the deadline for applications for a place on the general primary election ballot to be received by the state or county chair, as applicable to the office.
Early voting begins Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, May 1.
