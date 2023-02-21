The official filing window has closed for those wishing to place their name on the ballot for local City Councils and School Boards that will be voted on in May, with early voting starting in April.
Residents of Athens will be voting on City Council, Place 1 and Mayor.
Aaron (Bubba) Smith and Elvis Allen will be listed on the ballot for Mayor of Athens.
William E. Smith and Incumbent Mark Carroll will be listed on the ballot for City Council, Place 1.
Candidates who have filed in Gun Barrel City elections include April Burns running uncontested for City Council, Place 1.
Gary Lerew and Jennifer Jacobs will be running for Place 3/West area.
Kennith Foster and Richard Yaws will be listed for the At-Large, Place 5 city council position.
The City of Brownsboro will have mayor and two council positions listed on the ballot in May, as will the City of Malakoff.
Eustace will be voting on three school board positions and Athens ISD will be electing one trustee each for places 1 and 2.
Mabank will be voting for mayor and two council positions, as well as School Board 4 and 5 spots.
The City of Chandler will have on the ballot the opportunity to vote for “The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.”
Earling voting starts April 24 and May 6 is Election Day. Register to vote at www.votetexas.org and for local polling questions, contact Henderson County Election Administrator Paula Ludtke at 903-675-6149.
