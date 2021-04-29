The Athens candidates for mayor and the three person race for Athens Independent School District Place 3 have submitted answers to questions concerning their campaigns.
Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery
Q. Why did you decide to seek another term?
A. I want to continue planning for Athens future and being prepared for growth and expansion. I bring to the council experience that will continue to benefit our city with the completion of the Cain Center and with the planning and hopeful initiation of a new police station. Since I have been Mayor, the city has steadily improved its financial position and for the next two years I would like to use my vote to keep the city strong and financially sound.
Q. What is the most pressing issue facing the city?
A. It is time to upgrade our police station and invest in equipment needed for our police officers to continue to keep us protected. This will require an initiative that will lead to a new police facility. It will be an investment in our city that will last for years to come.
Q. What long range changes or improvements would you like to see?
A. I have been involved in updating the Athens long range plan and it is near completion. One of the improvements I have always wanted for our city is a true Park and Recreation Department. Other cities our size have them. It is important for growing families to have good quality of life opportunities. The hope will be for the Cain Center to be the hub for a new City Park and Recreation Department.
Athens Mayoral candidate J.C. Cook
. Why did you decide to seek the office of mayor?
A. I decided to run for mayor the day that I went to the Texan to cast an early vote for President. Upon receiving my ballot I noticed that all of the local candidates were running unopposed and found that to be disheartening. There should always be options in a democracy. The fact that there weren't options, to me, is indicative of a population that has given up hope on affecting meaningful change at a local level. I would really like to change that.
Q. What is the most pressing issue facing the city?
A. When I decided to look into the mayoral race I found that, out of 12,700+ people, a mere 10% of the population cast a vote for mayor in 2017. That means less than 10% of the population picked the winner. Now that is a serious problem that I intend to fix by decentralizing the office and allowing every person living in Athens to cast a direct democratic vote on every decision I must make. This will encourage participation by giving everyone a greater say in the local affairs which govern their daily lives.
Q. What long range changes or improvements would you like to see?
A. I would love to see the development of community gardens that provide fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone who needs them. I would like to see council meetings packed full of locals bringing their own concerns and initiatives to present and discuss with the community. Most of all, I want the people to be kind to one another and work together to shape this city into a system that works for everyone. Anything less than that is unacceptable in 2021. Government is meant to serve all the people, not just 10%.
Athens ISD board of trustees Place 3
Rob Risko
Q. Why are you seeking another term?
A. It has been an honor to serve as Trustee for Athens ISD. I am seeking another term to continue the many educational accomplishments of students, teachers, and staff. Currently, the District has an A+ financial rating from the state, a B academic rating, and numerous accolades in academic and extracurricular programs. Turnover among teachers is at an all-time low. I have a vested interest in success of the District with two children as high school students. As a veteran educator of over twenty years in public and higher education, I believe that I bring a unique perspective to the Board regarding curriculum and policy.
Q. What is the main issue facing the district?
A. My main concern is getting the District back to normalcy after a long, disruptive pandemic. Our school district success is measured by student performance on state test assessments. I recently voted to allocate $2.1 million from reserve funds to improve anticipated achievement gaps from some of our most vulnerable students. Additionally, while AISD has fared better than surrounding Districts regarding enrollment we still have a great deal of room for improvement. Prior to COVID, the expansion our early childhood program was in its early stages and the District has lost some of its youngest students who need a strong academic foundation for future success.
Q. What long range improvements or changes would you like to advance in your next term?
A. Our District does an excellent job of preparing kids for college and the workforce. However, a changing economy means that our career and technology education should remain a high priority. Many of our vocational programs such as welding and construction have produced trained workers that go on to great jobs. Other programs such as electronics, military readiness, criminal justice, and allied health will only increase in importance in the future and hiring and retaining qualified instructors to meet that challenge is one that I would like to advance for our students.
Randy Skiles Athens ISD Place 3
Q. Why are you seeking a spot on the board?
A. My mom graduated from Athens High School. I graduated from Athens High School. And, three of my sons graduated from Athens High School. So, I have a vested interest in the school’s students and success. I believe that service is important for every individual. For years I’ve been involved as a committee member, supporter, and friend to Athens Young Life. I’ve also volunteered at the prison system since 2000. But when COVID entered the scene in 2020, those type service opportunities became very limited. After praying about what other areas God might lead me to serve, I believe He put it on my heart to run for the School Board. That’s why I’m running.
Q. What is the main issue facing the district?
A. 2020 issued in many new challenges for all of us, but for kids in particular. I’ve been blessed with a healthy relationship with God, a supportive wife, a good relationship with my kids, and a business here in Athens that have enabled me to live a balanced and content life. It is my hope in some way, to share a vision with our kids that contentment is a product of overcoming adversity, serving others, and expressing thankfulness. So, the main issue: hope for a future.
Q. What long range changes or improvements would you like to see for the district?
A. If I’m elected it will be my first term in office. So, I guess it would be presumptuous for me to express my desire for changes. I’ll do my best to support the other members of the Board of Trustees, encourage the administrative staff, thoughtfully consider the needs of our faculty, and pray over our kids.
Alicia Elliott Athens ISD Place 3
Q. Why are you seeking to return to the school board?
A. My reason for running for the Athens ISD Board of Trustees is simple: I believe we as a community must give our children every opportunity to graduate from high school fully prepared for the next phase of their life, whether that be college, trade school, military service, or the work force. During my nine years of service on the board and terms as president, I have been willing to ask the hard questions. As anyone who attended meetings regularly can attest, I was one of the more vocal board members, particularly when it came to getting clarification on how money being spent would improve student education and prepare them for their future. I try to ask the questions I believe the public wants answered.
Q. What is the main issue facing the district?
A. There are several issues facing the district at the moment. One of them is how we help students overcome the COVID slide, which is a loss of learning as a result of the challenges of all-remote learning last spring. The district has pledged to spend $2.1M over the next three years on student interventions, tutoring and other learning enhancements. This is definitely a great first step! I would also like to see AISD further expand its CTE program to include even more trades and certification and licensing opportunities, so that graduates who choose this path leave AISD with more options for stepping directly into the job market and success in their adult lives.
Q. What long range changes or improvements would you like to see for the district?
A. Concerning long range plans, the district is nearing the end of a multi-year strategic planning effort, and I would like to see a new plan launched with renewed community input and guidance. I would also like to see our pre-K program for three-year-olds expanded. Students who have been through this program have shown great success the following year in our 4-year-old pre-K program. The younger we get children in the classroom, the better they do for years after. In addition, I believe there are upgrades and improvements needed in several facilities such as fine arts, baseball and tennis.
