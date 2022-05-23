When Dr. Tim Westley began running for Texas Land Commissioner, he said it was not in his plan, but it was in God’s plan, which he expanded on with details for the Lone Star Republican Club.
The field of those in the Republican party vying to become the next Texas Land Commissioner went from eight candidates in March to a runoff between two candidates Tuesday, May 24, as will a Democratic runoff for this position that will be voted on in the general election in November.
The Texas Land Commissioner position is a four-year term in the oldest state agency in Texas which manages state lands, operates the Alamo, helps Texans recovering from natural disasters, helps fund Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provides benefits to Texas Veterans, and manages the vast Texas coast.
After running for Congress from 2015 through 2020 and feeling the effects that running for office has on the mind and body, Dr. Westley said he was prepared to move away from the political industry, but God had a different plan and he found himself on the fighting side again for veterans and acknowledged some changes still needed to occur within the State of Texas.
In the winter of 2021 some significant events including his brother’s death and his own battle with COVID occurred, which led Dr. Westley to register to run for Land Commissioner on the last day possible to get on the ballot, while most on the ballot had already been running for over a year.
He said he fights for the lives that are worth fighting for and if he has a platform and the ability to speak then he will be a loud voice on their behalf, so when he saw the opportunity to run and change what’s at stake for the future and history of Texas, he did.
He told the crowd how “there is too much incentive” at the borders for illegal immigrants to cross and he explained more of what he plans to do once elected, as this office oversees a few hundred thousand acres of the 1,254 miles of southern border.
He told of his experience being the only official, elected or not, to visit the border even after he had lost an election in 2016, but was determined to continue the work he had started.
“People will tell you all the time what they will do if elected to office, but the measure of who they really are is what they will do if they’re not elected to office, and for me it’s a no brainer, I'm going to continue to fight,” he said.
Dr. Westley said he wants to help people understand the consequences of illegal immigration and its costs on each tax-paying citizen, as it costs on average $365 million per day for illegal immigration. He wants to encourage immigrants to use one of the 348 legal points of entry into the United States, including 50 on the Mexico-U.S. border.
The past is important to Dr. Westley, who also serves as the Republican Party of Texas’ Historian and he has been fighting to keep the Cenotaph, which is a monument near the front of the Alamo in San Antonio to honor those who fought in the Battle of the Alamo.
“Love it or hate, it’s still history,” Westley said. “If we don’t protect the history, then it’s easy to be rewritten and that's not what we want.”
He also spoke on the Texas Public School Fund and it’s distribution of funds, his pro-life stance on abortion, and his plans to appoint liaisons across Texas to streamline disaster relief, especially in small towns.
He closed with what he told his 20-year-old son: “We fight, we pray, we ask God for instructions and directions, and we fight because ultimately God still matters, family still matters, and Texas still matters.”
The run-off election between Republicans Dr. Tim Westley and Dr. Dawn Buckingham will be held Tuesday, May 24. There is also a Democratic run-off between Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez. There are 10 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. around Henderson County Tuesday, including The Texan in Athens.
