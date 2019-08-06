In most instances the answer is yes. And is not true of a Mesh Network. What's that? It's the next program of the Cedar Creek Amateur (ham) Radio Club. The purpose of a Mesh is to saturate or completely blanket a geographical area.
Let's say your internet service fails. What can you do? Probably call tech support. That is because you have only one source for the internet. If it goes down so do you. But in a Mesh Network, there isn't just one source of the internet, there are many. So if the internet connection you have goes down, it automatically switches to another source. Not missing a beat.
This principle is highly important in disaster areas. Cells are out, phone lines down and internet is lost. So bringing in a Mesh Network or having an existing one solves the problem. Club member Keith Baldwin, K5CBM, will demonstrate how all this works on Saturday.
Come for the next CCARC meeting on Saturday August 10th at the Mabank Café on Hwy 198 in Mabank. The meeting starts at 8:45 AM, but many visitors and members come earlier for the great buffet they offer and discussions that are held. Anyone interested in technology is welcome and the meetings are free.
The Cedar Creek ARC has over forty members from the tri-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code. For more information visit www.k5ccl.org
