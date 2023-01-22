1-21-23 AISD FoodDrive.jpeg

South Athens Elementary fifth graders (from left) Isaac Cardenas, Adan Aleman and Nelson Cleto helped gather nonperishable food items Thursday from other classes. The campus-wide effort — on behalf of School Board Recognition Month — resulted in more than 2,100 items collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at Eastern Hills Church of Christ.

