South Athens Elementary fifth graders (from left) Isaac Cardenas, Adan Aleman and Nelson Cleto helped gather nonperishable food items Thursday from other classes. The campus-wide effort — on behalf of School Board Recognition Month — resulted in more than 2,100 items collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at Eastern Hills Church of Christ.
Can-do attitudes
- Photo Toni Garrard Clay/Athens ISD
