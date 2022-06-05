Trinity Valley Community College’s Annual Youth Skills football campers enjoyed a week of non-stop action in the sun and despite the rain during Thursday’s camp, some campers said they had even more fun because they got to play bucket ball in the Cardinal Gym.
Each summer, area youth have an opportunity to receive specialized position coaching from TVCC football coaching staff, run drills, and learn football fundamentals. Head Coach Sherard Poteete says his goal is for the kids “to have fun and learn something.”
Brooklyn Nelson represented females this year, although she is not the only girl to ever participate in the camp. This year, over 80 campers entering first through eighth grades had fun and learned new skills at the TVCC football camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.