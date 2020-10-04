10-1-20 Athens Cain Anniversary.jpg

Bill and Frances (Davis) Cain will celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. They were married on October 17, 1970 in Athens, Texas at the home of the bride's parents, Millard and Lena Pearl Davis. They have one daughter, Jennifer Brashear and her husband, Bobby; six grandchildren, Robert Brashear and wife Kayla, Devin Brashear, Cody Brashear, Ryan Brashear, Peyton Graham, and Parker Graham. They have one great-grandson, Mason. They will celebrate with a family vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama and all month long at Sister Hill.

