The City of Athens has been assured that the Cain Foundation will grant the $2.5 million it offered for renovation of the pool area at the Cain Center.
The City Council voted on Monday to allow Mayor Monte Montgomery to enter an agreement with the Foundation for the funds.
"It's amazing," Montgomery said. "It's an incredible gift for the citizens of Athens."
Montgomery called the move a milestone for the city.
I'm just very excited to get moving along with the project," said Elizabeth Borstad, City Manager.
On March 23, the city approved a maximum price of $7,590,016, with Berry and Clay for construction of the City of Athens Civic and Aquatic Center. The contract was contingent upon the city being able to secure the Cain Foundation contribution which was promised before major changes were made to the project. Work on the building is expected to take 12 to 14 months.
"This is an agreement that we have been working on for a long time and it goes hand in hand with the Murchison agreement that we signed last month." Borstad said.
When bids on the original Cain Center renovation plan came in far over budget in 2018, the project looked dead in the water. The city council appointed Steve Grant to form a steering committee to study the plans and see what could be done to bring down the cost.
In addition, a special election was scheduled for May 2019 in which voters overwhelmingly favored restoring the Cain Center and using up to $5.3 million in certificates of obligation revenue to do it. The item was a non-binding referendum to guide the council in decisions about the proposed project.
The council decided to go ahead with the renovation, but return the certificates of deposit until needed, saving on interest they were accumulating.
