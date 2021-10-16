Rich Flowers/staff
The Cain Center dais for the meeting room is one of the final touches being completed for the re-designed and constructed facility, set for a grand re-opening Tuesday.
The public gets a look at the Cain Center Tuesday, but in the meantime work continues on many facets of the re-imagined venue.
The City Council voted Monday to purchase an audio-visual system for the building. The contract was awarded to Visionality at a cost of $260,064.88.
The Richardson based company has over a quarter century of experience as a provider and integrator of audio video systems for business, education, government and healthcare.
“When we bid out the cost of the Cain Center originally, this was not included in the bid,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
The council at that time decided to wait until the Center was almost complete before getting bids on the AV system. Borstad said they had it bid by room in case there wasn’t enough money available to fund the whole facility.
“The cost is very high, but with the funding sources that we have, we believe we can fund the whole facility and not have to piece-meal it together,” Borstad said.
The funds can come from the Endowment Trust payment, money pledged from the Athens Economic Development Corporation and Hotel Tax revenues.
“It’s not any general fund money or even certificates of obligation money that’s going in to pay for this,” Borstad said.
Mayor Toni Clay said it’s disappointing to go to an event and have it spoiled by a deficient sound system.
“We’d like to get this right coming out of the gate,” Clay said.
Cain Center Executive Director Chris Baker said the sound system is the final major piece of the project to be awarded.
“I don’t foresee anything else of this amount,” Baker said. “We may have a few extra things that we want to do, but who knows, there may be a sponsor for those things.”
Baker said dais for the meeting room, was still under construction at another location and would be moved to the Cain Center when completed. Future city council and other public meetings can be held in the new location.
The Cain Center grand re-opening is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 19. A ribbon cutting is set for 5 p.m. There will be food, live music and door prizes. The Cain Center is located at 915 S. Palestine St. in Athens.
