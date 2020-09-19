It isn’t quite ready for water, but the new Cain Center pool is moving forward.
Work was being completed Thursday. on the walls of the pool with concrete being poured.
Project Superintendent Justin Lewis of Berry and Clay said he was pleased with the way the pool is coming along.
“When we took out that original pool, I thought we might run into more unknowns,” Lewis said, “But the pool has gone really well.”
The new design calls for a multipurpose pool, with lap lanes plus a shallow area for children and a play area for older children.
Overall, the project is moving along well with nearly all the demolition completed.
“The renovations are progressing smoothly,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said. “Berry and Clay is doing an excellent job and we foresee an on-time completion of next summer.”
Work began on the Cain Center rehabilitation project in May 2020. The project will cost about $7.5 million with $2.5 million donated by the Murchison Foundation and $2.5 million donated by the Cain Foundation.
