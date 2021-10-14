The Cain Center will host its Grand Re-opening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. A ribbon cutting is set for 5 p.m. with food, live music and door prizes in celebration of the facility’s extensive renovations.
Food will be provided by Treehouse Cupcakes & Frozen Treats, Taco Perez, and Angelic Catering and there will be performances by All Funk Radio Show and Zane and the Strange Angels, also featuring music by Kern Railsback.
The Morning Sizzle will broadcast live from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Cain Center is located at 915 S. Palestine St. in Athens. For more information, visit www.athenstx.gov/cain-center
