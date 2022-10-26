Visit the Cain Center from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 to celebrate one year since its grand re-opening. This free event is a chance for the facility to give back to its members, the residents of Athens, and the entire community.
There will be complimentary swimming during the entire event and on-going live music by one-man band, Duffy Douglas. Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes and there will be games, raffles, and more.
Due to the popularity of the Cain Center, all weekends surrounding the celebration were booked, so the staff encourages you to stop by and grab lunch if that’s all you are able to do on a Friday.
There will be free meal tickets given to use at one of the three food vendors that will be on site, which will include brick-oven style pizzas by Treehouse Cafe, chopped beef/smoked hot dogs by Shake the Bone BBQ, and street tacos by Taquizas.
The Cain Center has made some improvements over the last year and is continuing to expand on what it already has, such as new audio/visual equipment in multiple areas, including the Multipurpose Hall and Fitness Center. For those interested, there will be new membership sign-up perks.
Celebrate with the Cain Center Friday at 915 S. Palestine Athens. For more information contact 903-677-4430.
