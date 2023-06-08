Many are finding new energy and mobility after taking fitness classes at the Cain Center and Wanda Paul, who is 55, definitely agrees with this after participating in their Step Class.
"I feel so much stronger," Paul said. "I couldn't raise my arm up to shoulder level before step class, and now I can raise it over my head."
The Step Class began in January and has quickly become one of the most popular offerings at the Cain Center. Members can attend for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at noon or Saturdays at 8 a.m.
According to Paul, the class is accessible to individuals of all fitness levels. "You can go at your own pace and don't have to keep up with the instructor," she said. "But you can feel yourself getting stronger each time."
The class instructor has earned high praise from Paul and other attendees. "She's really good. She's a motivator. When you feel like you can't do it, she motivates you as you go. She's very encouraging," Paul said.
She also said the class has helped the aches and pains that she previously experienced, particularly in her shoulders, saying "I started doing Step, and, my goodness, I don't have any pains now.”
For anyone looking to improve their fitness and overall well-being, Paul recommends trying the Step Class. "Regardless of your current fitness level, you should come to be a part of the class," she said. "Sometimes we may be dragging when we get in there, but in the end, it feels so good."
For more information about the Cain Center and its classes, visit them at 915 S. Palestine St, Athens or contact them at 903-677-4430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.