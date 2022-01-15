The long awaited re-opening of the Cain Center was a very exciting thing for the community. One of the most missed features was the swimming pool. Formerly used for athletic events, the competition style pool has been completely revamped to include swimming lanes, but also more family and fitness friendly options. Here is a basic rundown of how the Cain Center pool can work for you.
Lap swimmers, the pool is still an excellent place to swim laps and workout. With three lap lanes at 25 yards, swimmers can come in for their daily exercise. Cain Center Manager, Duncan Tilley, said the swimming lanes are designed to have a slow, medium and fast lane optimizing efficiency and capacity. Swimmers swim up the left side and down the right helping to ensure more people can enjoy the area at a time.
If swimming laps is not your style, the lazy river may be. Originally planned for children, Cain Center staff found many other age groups also enjoy the area, especially seniors, walking with and against the current for therapeutic benefits. Anyone can use this area.
Children and families are enjoying the splash pad, which is one-and-a-half feet deep with two water features. The splash pad also offers stair-free access to the shallow end of the pool.
The remaining pool area is four feet deep and used multiple days a week for physical therapy and rehabilitation. It offers a handicap accessible chair for those needing a little extra assistance accessing the pool.
Water Aerobics is offered from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Don Vallie utilizes the area for physical therapy Tuesday and Thursday, but the pool is still open for public swimming.
"We want our pool catered to reach every member of the community offering fitness and fun," Tilley said.
The area also offers two pool party rooms available for rent and upgrade options, one being the ability to reserve the pool for the last hour of the day.
The Cain Center Pool has various hours for each interest.
Lap swimming is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for the final hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with one lane kept available during open swim hours.
Open swim is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Cain Center is closed Sunday and all city holidays.
If you would like to learn more about the Cain Center Pool, fitness center or rental options, visit www.athenstx.gov or call 903-675-5131
