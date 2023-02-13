Cain Center Fitness Trainer Meredith Jowers, whom her attendees describe as an incredible motivator, instructs many of the fitness classes the Cain Center has to offer.
"My whole goal with fitness is just helping people," Jowers said. "I am not the type of trainer who will get you ready for a magazine or a competition. Instead, I'm the one that's going to help you get to a quality life that is better than what you are experiencing."
Jowers has been with the Cain center since it’s reopening and she is currently the fitness trainer who instructs water aerobics every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each of those days, she teaches three classes of varying intensity.
The Water Circuit is the highest intensity of the three, but while it is a workout, it isn't beyond the ability of someone who is already active. The circuit class includes work with aquatic dumbbells, which are very light, until moved under water. Jowers mixes the dumbbells with aerobics movements to create a complete body workout. "We do a lot of jumping, and we do a lot of movements," she said. "We also work on strength, balance, and core."
Athens Public Information officer Michael Hannigan is sampling all the Cain Center's fitness classes and blogging about his experience. He says, “I can confirm the group works in plenty of fun as Meredith dances above the pool and inspires and cajoles her charges to join her.” He continued, “The folks in the pool often break into spontaneous singing with the ever-present music pouring from the speaker.”
One member of the class says that a lot of folks just smile when she says she participates ina water aerobics class and she just smiles and challenges them to come and try and keep up.
These fun classes designed to improve your balance and ability to move, will kick-start your Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Join Jowers at 8:30 a.m for the Water Circuit class, at 9:30 a.m. for the Water Aerobics class, or 10:30 a.m. for the Silver Sneakers Splash class.
To learn more about these and other classes, contact the Cain Center at 903-677-4430, email mhannigan@athenstx.gov, or visit the Cain Center at 915 S. Palestine St., Athens.
