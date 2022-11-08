11-8-22 Cain Center Child Care.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Cain Center childcare room during its recent remodel.

The Cain Center will now be offering a free childcare program for members. The program, sponsored by the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens, begins this week with an evening shift from 5 to 9 p.m. but they plan on offering a morning shift soon.

The childcare room is available at no cost for member’s children ages 2 to 10 and will be based on availability as it will only have room for 10 children at a time. The room is located downstairs by the fitness center and pool.

For any questions or to inquire about a membership, contact the Cain Center at 903-677-4430 or visit them at 915 S. Palestine St. In Athens.

