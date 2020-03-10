The Cain Center hosted disc golf tournament Saturday with proceeds going to benefit a local man who was in a wreck in December which caused the death of his wife. A total of 31 disc golfers from all over the area come out to support and play.
Cain Center hosts disc golf tournament
- Courtesy photos
Barbara Ann Wilson Head was born July 13, 1936 in Gladewater, Texas . She had been a resident of Malakoff for 10 years, formerly living in Snyder. She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, fishin…
