The music, color and culinary treats of Cinco De Mayo arrive in Athens next week as the Cain Center celebrates the traditional Mexican holiday.
"Help us make it happen, because it's not just for the Hispanic community, but for the entire community," said Chris Baker, Cain Center Director.
Cinco de Mayo is by definition the fifth of May, but Athens events will start with the carnival downtown Wednesday and conclude with a kaleidoscope of activities on the Cain Center grounds on Saturday.
Mayor Toni Clay read a proclamation at the city council meeting Monday, encouraging all in the city to recognize the day in honor of the day's significance.
"On Cinco de Mayo, we celebrate the contributions and heritage of Mexican Americans and we recognize the strong cultural, hereditary and economic ties that bind the United States of America and Mexico," Clay read.
Baker gave a preview of the Saturday schedule. Vendors will be set up at the Cain Center from 10 a.m until they sell out.
"There'll be food trucks on the premises and vendors inside the building," he said.
A treat for the eyes will be the cultural dancing that begins Saturday at 10 a.m. Baker said the dancers will come from schools, churches and from the Hispanic community dressed in costumes appropriate for the occasion. The fancy steppers will represent all ages.
A cook-off is set for 3 p.m. to see who roll up the best enchiladas and mole. Mole comes from the word for sauce and can be made in a wide range of varieties.
Saturday night at 6 p.m. the Miss Cinco de Mayo pageant begins.
"We have a guest announcer who lives around here, but is originally from the Dominican Republic," Baker said. "He'll also fill in with some songs."
Music follows the pageant from 8 a.m. until midnight, with a live band.
The carnival opens at 5 p.m. May 4 through 6. The rides crank up at noon May 7 and remain open until midnight.
Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the joint heritage and history of Texas and Mexico. It honors an important victory of the Mexican army, led by Texas native Ignacio Zaragoza, over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The victory helped preserve Mexican independence.
