Cain Center Director Chris Baker presented a new logo for the venue and a slate of fees for services at the City Council meeting on Monday.
The council approved the new logo designs and heard a first reading on the rate schedule. A second reading and final vote on the rates will come at a later meeting, possibly May 24.
“We’ve got the newly renovated Cain Center, so we wanted to have a new logo to go with it,” Baker said.
The new logo maintains the capital A, with a cutout of the shape of Texas in it, used in other city logos.
“I like it,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said. “It looks really good.”
Montgomery also said he likes the name Cain being prominent in the design.
“Effie and Wofford Cain gave the money that built the Cain Center and the Cain Foundation came in with the grant,” he said.
The Cain Foundation and the Murchison Foundation each provided $2.5 million for the project, which provided a large percentage of the overall funding.
Now that the opening is imminent, Baker is working toward the actual day to day operations of the facility. One piece to put in place is adopting a rate schedule for the various rooms in the venue and fees for individual members.
If approved, the daily rate for using the Cain Center will be $5 for a resident and $7 for a non-resident.
Monthly adult memberships for residents run $8 for youth 3 to 17-years old and $30 for adults up to age 62. The senior rate is $15 per month.
There is also a family rate, which would be good for two adults and two youths is $65.
The rate to rent the 9,282 square foot, multipurpose hall for members is $150 and $190, for non-members. A $500 damage deposit is also required.
The council also got a Cain Center update from Eric Berry of Berry and Clay Construction. He said the materials needed to complete the job are coming in, but some a little slower than normal.
“I don’t see anything that’s going to be a major delay as far as materials go,” Berry said.
Substantial completion is expected by late July or early August, then a little time will be needed to tie up loose ends, Berry said.
Last August, the building was an empty shell, after removal of the old pool and demolition of areas to be rebuilt or renovated inside the rest of the structure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.