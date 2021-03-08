The Cain Center renovation may have lost a couple of days during the ice storm, but it's now time to make some final decisions that will affect the appearance of Athens largest indoor venue.
"They're working inside mostly, so I would say the setback would be just the days of the icing," Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
He said the slick roads Feb. 15 and 16, especially, made it hard to work those days.
"It would be just getting crews to the job," Montgomery said. "The roads were so bad and it was such a risk trying to get guys in with loaded trucks and things like that."
Meanwhile, Montgomery said a survey issued by the city will get ideas on how residents envision the finished project.
"I think it's going to be a good thing and we can see what the citizens have to say, any comments or ideas, because we are to that point," Montgomery said. "We'll be making final selections on finishes, bringing on the Cain Center director and giving them direction. It's the citizen's facility and it's good they're having a say in it."
The survey asks opinions on specifics like what fitness equipment the users would like to see and what programs they are interested in. They are asked about what aquatic programs they would like available, such as lap swimming, swim classes and water aerobics.
Another question involves what kind of memberships the residents are interested in purchasing and whether they would be interested in a daily price.
The survey also gives an opportunity for the resident to add any additional thoughts or comments. A link to the survey can be found on the City of Athens, Texas Government Facebook page.
The Cain Center is due for completion this summer. It has been closed for more than four years.
