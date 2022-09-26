Almost a year after its grand reopening, the Cain Center is making some improvements in the hopes of enticing more locals to utilize the community center for events and allow more options for members to enjoy.
There have been many improvements made in the area of Audio/Visual at the Cain Center and it is nearing the end of the A/V installation. Once these are all completed, members and guests will be able to enjoy the Multipurpose Hall equipped with a projector and large screen, cordless microphones, and speakers. Phase 1 of installing acoustic panels in the Hall is an upcoming project.
Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 will each have a cordless microphone, speakers, and 55” TV/display that can be used individually or separately depending on how the room is used.
The Fitness Center now offers three TV/displays for music, news, and sports.
The Civic Hall is now equipped with two 80” TV/displays, cordless microphone, speakers for attendees and it will also have live streaming capability.
Beginning in November, the Cain Center will start the childcare program that will only be available to members and their children ages 2 to 10. The childcare room will be open twice per day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a maximum of 10 children at a time and will be based on availability.
A new software program, ReClique, is being implemented and training for staff is currently taking place. This will minimize the congestion at the reception desk when entering the facility. ReClique will also allow members to purchase memberships and classes online, view rental availability, and have access to automatic renewal.
There are a few upcoming projects that the Cain Center is also planning including upgrading the digital sign at the main entrance. There will also be a portable partition wall between Meeting Rooms 1 and 2.
After the first of 2023, look forward to some additional youth and children's activities, including sporting leagues and Friday day camps. Stay up to date with all activities at www.facebook.com/caincenterathenstx.
The Cain Center appreciates the support of the community and the local businesses that support the facility. Businesses that participated in the sponsorship program are Athens Economic Development Center, U.T. Health Athens, Steve Grant Realty, Henderson County, 1st State Bank, Vera Bank, Athens ISD, Trinity Valley Community College, and Biomerics.
The Cain Center team is hard at work to improve what is already being utilized by the community and they look forward to creating new and different programs for members, potential members, the citizens of Athens and surrounding area's enjoyment.
The Cain Center is located at 915 S. Palestine St. in Athens and can be reached at 903-677-4430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.