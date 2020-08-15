The Cain Center is a work in progress, with progress being a welcome term.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and Councilwoman Toni Clay told the city council this week they took a little time to study a key element to the appearance of the building when it opens, hopefully next summer.
Borstad said she was looking at colors.
“I’m impressed by the architects and what the designer they chose brought to us,” Clay said. “It’s not easy and I appreciate their work. It’s going to be beautiful.”
Borstad said they have a couple more rounds of considering the colors for the facility before completing the task.
“We’ll bring some of that to you as we have those final selections made,” Borstad told the council.
Presently the contractors are doing some roof decking repairs and roughing out the places where the plumbing will go.
As of this week, most of the concrete demolition had been completed and with that the noise level at the site has decreased. The pool contractor has also started work.
“We’ve run into a couple of glitches,” Borstad said. “We’ve had two sections underneath the slab where a lot of the soil was gone. One of them we know is from a plumbing leak.”
The proposed completion date is July 2021.
“They’re staying relatively close to schedule,” Borstad said.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said it sounded like a positive report.
The once busy Cain Center was a destination for conferences, sports events, reunions, and other events for more than three decades, as well as a site for individuals to work out or go for a swim.
The building was closed about four years ago in anticipation of a total renovation. Discussion and debate ensued about exactly how to accomplish the rebuild and how much to spend. In May, representatives of the City Council, the Cain Center Steering Committee and Berry and Clay Construction met for a groundbreaking at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.