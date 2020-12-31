Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.