Why decorate and buy your own Christmas tree when you can bid on one that is already spectacular and hand-decorated by a local organization at the Second Annual Cain Center Christmas Tree Silent Auction which is underway now through Dec. 2.
There are 14 unique artificial Christmas trees available to bid on that range in style and detail. The Cain Center has created a Christmas village house display on their multi-level tree and the Athens Police Department went with a red, white, and blue theme, while Pulley Boyz Properties and Arabella of Athens took a more traditional route with gold ornaments and ribbon adornments on their trees.
These beautiful works of art have been decorated by:
• Me Lange Designs
• Athens Police Department
• Behind The Veil Church
• Pathfinder and Charter Hospice
• Arabella of Athens
• Cain Center
• Pulley Boyz Properties
• Eminent Designz by Elle
• Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion
• UT Home Health & Choice Hospice
• East Texas Arboretum
• Church of the Living God
• Caring Hearts Hospice
• Hospice Plus
Each tree is displayed in the foyer of the Cain Center for your viewing convenience. The auction will close at noon Dec. 2 and to learn more, email wpaul@athenstx.gov or call the Cain Center at 903-677-4430.
To view and bid on the Christmas trees, visit the Cain Center at 915 S. Palestine St. in Athens.
