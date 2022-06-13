The Henderson County Performing Arts Center will be hosting the production of Bye Bye Birdie at 7 p.m. June 16 through 18 and June 23 through 25 with a matinee at 2 p.m. June 19. Join the cast for this story about 1960’s America and Rock and Roll.
Albert has abandoned his dream of being a teacher for a music career. When his girlfriend gets a crazy idea to get him out of it, the idea backfires. Will love find a way in spite of it all?
Director Sue Oates said she had a great time with this nostalgic musical.
“We have a stellar cast of very talented, energetic young people bringing Bye Bye Birdie to the HCPAC stage,” Oates said. “We have a great mix of teenagers and young adults who have all been getting along well and helping each other pull this show together.”
Ami Hickmon is the assistant director, Pat Jousan Williams is the director of music, and Karen Holmes is the choreographer, along with Laken Lloyd and Alison Martin, working in the sound booth.
Tickets can be purchased at www.hcpac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.