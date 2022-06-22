Local theater kept the heat inside with its smash hit Bye Bye Birdie debuting over the weekend at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center. Not only was their Father’s Day matinee sold out, but the upcoming performances for this weekend are selling fast too.
The energetic comedy and joyful spirit can be felt emanating throughout the theater as the chorus sings “We love you Conrad, oh yes we do,” which has all patrons singing and dancing along.
This comedy musical, set in the 1960s, is a nostalgic classic that utilizes local talent to bring it to life today. It tells the story of rock and roll singer Conrad Birdie, who is about to be inducted into the army and when a publicity stunt in a small town prior to him leaving causes a stir, lots of fun antics ensue as Birdie goes out on the town with the town’s teenagers.
A majority of the cast members have been in previous productions at HCPAC, but there are a few who have attended performances before but this time they are shining as ensemble cast members in the show. Many more cast mates play multiple roles in Bye Bye Birdie showing the range of their talent.
On opening night, cast member Mimi Caronna met a young audience member who could see her future self in the actress. Caronna sparkles on the stage as Rosie Alvarez and Mabank High School’s 2022 Salutatorian Sydney Payne energetically plays a homemaker who is shocked by her daughter’s abrupt assertion of adult status.
The show has a great cast of talented actors but it also has a great cast behind the scenes as well, ranging from answering phones to creating sets. The backstage crew, led by Alyce Pine also includes Payton Stanley, Jacob McDaniel, Sarah Baldwin, and Megan Ford among others.
Eric Holmes worked behind the scenes to build awesome set pieces including a movable Shriner table, Gary McDonald suspended 20 feet in the air on a scaffold to set the lighting, and Eric Davis built sets like Maude’s Roadside Retreat Bar.
Bye Bye Birdie is supported by its sponsor, the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens and Dr. John and Ginger Morton who have been continual supporters of the HCPAC.
Directed by Sue Oates, this musical comedy, as many have said, is “fun, the perfect cast, and the best show in a while.” Reserve your tickets in advance for the shows this weekend at www.hcpac.org which will be at 7 p.m. June 23, 24, 25.
