Two little girls expressed joy and excitement as they released monarch butterflies Monday at the East Texas Arboretum, with their families.
The event took place in the Ruby Key Garden, which was started in 2001. Key left $10,000 to the arboretum after she passed for the garden and maintenance.
The fund has been depleted and the garden is in need of an update.
When her grandson Milton Key, a friend of assistant director Carolyn Goodman found out, he excitedly agreed to help restore it. This process will happen over the next six to 12 months.
The updated garden will be a monarch way station. A way station is a place where monarchs can stop on their journey, reproduce, feed and develop from caterpillar to butterfly. It is a safe place for them to stop.
Pandora Smith and Aubree Young took part in the release made possible by Becky Patterson. Patterson started raising monarchs about a year ago after a successful milkweed garden attracted monarchs.
She started seeing eggs and caterpillars, which she thought were cute. Patterson read up on how to raise and take care of the butterflies. She has released about 80 into the wild.
What starts as a 1 millimeter egg, grows to around 3,000 times its original size in two to three weeks. The butterflies are a passion for Patterson, who is intrigued by them and thankful she can be part of helping them.
The monarch was almost on the endangered list due to pesticides. People like Patterson stepped in, planted way stations and butterfly-friendly flowers allowing them to try and catch back up. Right now they are not on the endangered list.
The group released Monday was headed to Mexico, some of them were tagged.
“It's going to be a lot of fun,” Goodman said in reference to the butterfly garden.
She said she intends to apply for a grant with the Monarch Alliance to help with funding and she expressed excitement about the project.
“We would invite fellow butterfly fans to join us in our planning stages whether physical or monetary,” she said.
“It is intriguing to me that God can make this teeny tiny little caterpillar that emerges as this beautiful butterfly,” Patterson said. “It makes it all worthwhile seeing His nature and that creation, I feel that it is kind of a small thing to some people, but they bring a lot of joy to people.”
If you would like to donate money or volunteer your time to the Arboretum, please contact them at 903-675-5630
