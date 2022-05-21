Henderson County Master Gardener Association “HCMGA” will present “Butterfly Gardens and Herbs” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Harvest Garden, HCMGA’s demonstration garden located inside Henderson County Regional Fairpark Complex, 3356 State Hwy 31 E in Athens.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so to be most comfortable, it is recommended that you bring your own lawn chair.
Master Gardener Ellen Sokolovic will give information on attracting butterflies to your garden. She will discuss what types of flowers butterflies are attracted to, the difference between a host plant and a nectar plant, how to incorporate both kinds into your garden, and the butterflies most commonly seen in East Texas. Part of the fun of gardening is getting to see butterflies flitting from bloom to bloom. Sokolovic will show how just a few additions will result in a large increase of butterflies in your garden.
Master Gardener Shannon Greene will discuss herbs. Herbs are easy to grow, can be quite fragrant, and they may bloom. Even though herbs can be pretty, they are mostly grown for practical reasons since they can be used both in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Some can be dried or frozen and saved for later use. Come find out which herbs grow best in East Texas, conditions they need for optimal growth, when to harvest them, and how to best save them for later use.
The Harvest Garden is a demonstration garden maintained by HCMGA Master Gardeners. Designed to allow hands-on training for the public in fruits, vegetables, herbs, grapes, and cutting gardens, the Grand Opening for the Harvest Garden will be held June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
