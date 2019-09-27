Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 28
Athens Square
Eustace Pioneer Day
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Eustace Square
Eustace will be hosting it's 44th annual Pioneer Day on the square September 28. The annual festivities will kick off with a parade followed by the cake walk and tournaments. Eating contests, Pie in the face and the pie and cake auction will happen in the afternoon. Food and concessions, children's boat rides, a rock climbing wall and raffles will also be happening. Live music by Bear Creek, Full Circle and the Lost Boys will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Booths are $30 for no power and $50 with electric. Please contact Sandy Lane at 903-425-4702 for information and to sign up for a booth.
Lake Area Business Expo
noon to 4 p.m.
Gun Barrel City Pavilion.
The Lake Area Expo will have live music provided by Backhand Sally of Dallas, food and other vendors. Some of which include Brookshire's, Elder Dodge, Dr.'s, banks and Fieldstone Fireplace. The annual event will offer networking opportunities mutually beneficial for both the community and business owners. Contact Jeri Briley through Lowe's at 903-340-3000 x232 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Email her at jeri.briley@store.lowes.com for more information.
Rib Tickling
Doors open at 5:30
Big Red School House
Cedar Creek Lake Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the “Rib Tickling.” Come enjoy a night of barbecue and comedy at the Big Red School House. Tickets are $60 singles and $100 for couples. Comedian Todd Justice will be there to make you laugh out loud. Ribs, chicken and all the trimmings will be served and silent and live auctions will take place. This is the last fundraiser for the CCL Chamber this year. Call 903-887-3152 for details.
