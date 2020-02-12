Henderson County business women joined together the first meeting of the Women's Professional Network — Henderson County Branch Friday over burgers and tacos at the Common Area Market. The group was founded by Carrie Bennett who has been an Athens native for 30 years. She and her husband David have owned a landscape business together and they have three children ranging from 17 to 22 years old. Bennett also works at All State Insurance of Tyler, under agent Sharie Withers and as a freelance sports photographer for the Athens Daily Review. WPN is a non-profit professional women's group which will meet regularly to learn from each other and other members of the community. It will also be expanding to volunteer with other local non-profit organizations and are committed to the future of Athens. The purpose of the group is to help area professional women to connect with one another and provide leadership and business skill training. “This is our first meeting so we are finding out who wants to be in leadership, what our vision for the future is and how to be active in our community,” Bennett said. “I just couldn't see anything like this in the Tyler or Athens area, and wanted to connect with other women and support each other.” The next meeting is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Athens Country Club. “I'm all about educate, elevate and empower,” said Jennifer Willingham, Event Chairwoman. If you are interested in attending a meeting or learning more about this innovative new group of women, please look up their Facebook page. Henderson County Professional Women's Network.
Businesswomen unite - Professionals group seeks to elevate local women
- By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
