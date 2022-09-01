The Henderson County Food Pantry received a trailer full of food they were in need of thanks to the efforts of Express Employment Professionals of Athens’ Brand It Blue initiative.
Over 30 businesses participated in organizing donations for this summer fill-up the pantry event and EEP picked them up from around town to bring at one time to the Food Pantry.
This year, although half the amount of businesses participated compared to last year, the amount of donations doubled. The Athens Fire Department was a huge help with loading all the donations, transporting them in their trailer, and unloading at the pantry.
The Food Pantry has seen a recent uptick in the amount of people that are in need of food, especially elderly, as fixed incomes are being affected by other bills and circumstances out of their control.
The Express Employment’s Brand It Blue Initiative was born out of a desire to help end chronic hunger by partnering with local food banks near Express Employment franchises in the United States, Canada, and South Africa.
If you would like more information on EEP and their staffing services or how they give back to the community, contact them at 903-675-9269.
Businesses that participated in the food drive were Clayton Homes, Allen Family Dentistry, Athens Screen Printing, Acme Brick in Malakoff, Prosperity Bank-Athens South, Lilly Enterprises, Biomerics, Bill Hullum CPA, 1st Call Restoration, Amber-DiLane Homes, Athens Economic Development, Athens Iron & Metal, City of Athens, Delafield, Eagle Metal, Gun Barrel City EDC, J.I.T. Manufacturing, JLS Enterprises, Meridian Brick, Metal Mart, Platinum Cottages, Prosperity Bank, Silverline Collision, Steve Grant Real Estate, Straw Hat Rentals, Techniform, Texas Pecan Nursery, Tri County Ford, Trinity Valley Community College, United Ag & Turf, Vera Bank, Virtual Communications, and Workforce Solutions.
