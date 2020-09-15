David Kelton Monk began his banking career 50 years ago in September 1970 as a teller at Citizens State Bank in Malakoff. From 1972 until 1980, he served as Vice President at First Savings & Loan in Athens. He worked at First National Bank in Athens as a Senior Vice President from 1980-1984. In 1984, he moved to Chandler and began a 35 year period as President and CEO of Citizens State Bank. During that time, the small-town bank expanded to include eight locations and moved its headquarters to Tyler. In 2019, the bank was acquired by Spirit of Texas Bank and he assumed the role as Regional President of the Northeast Texas Region.
Monk currently serves on the board of trustees at Trinity Valley Community College, the Chandler TIF District, and the Leagueville Cemetery Association. He is the former Chairman of TBA Services Company. He formerly served as a board member of the Community Investment Corporation of the Carolinas and served as Mayor of the City of Chandler, President of the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board, and Co-Chair of Henderson County United Way. He is a former board member of the East Texas Council of Government and the Athens Cain Center. Monk served on the Henderson County Child Welfare Board, the Texas Bankers Association Community Bankers Council and is a commissioned Texas reserve peace officer and a founding member of the Henderson County Sherriff's Posse.
Personally, Monk is a licensed FAA Airline Transport Pilot and has enjoyed flying for over 30 years. He has one daughter and son-in-law, Allyson and BJ Arnold, and he actively participates in helping them manage the family land and cattle operations, whether it is running a tractor all day baling hay or operating a bulldozer clearing land. His favorite role by far is that of grandfather to his beloved grandchildren, Keltyn Grace and Carter Joseph.
When reflecting on his career in the banking industry, Monk would say that for 50 years, he has been abundantly blessed to work for and with good people.
