Courtesy photo

The President of Kubota, Ken Kitao, and President & CEO of Kubota North America and Kubota Tractor Corporation, Shingo Hanada, and their executive team visited Athens Tractor & Equipment Tuesday. Pictured are Yuji Tomiyama, Deputy GM of Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division, Nobuyuki Ishii, GM of Farm and Industrial Machinery Strategy and Operations HQ, Satoshi (Jimmy) Suzuki, GM of OPE Division, Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President, and Alex Woods, Vice President sales operations, supply chain and parts.