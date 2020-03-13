Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd court said a question of immunity must be resolved before the defense can depose the engineer and conductor about a a fatal collision with an Athens Independent School District bus.
McKee said pre-trial remains set for April 8 in the case of 79-year-old John Stevens of Mabank.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Stevens was on an after school run on Cream Level Road when the Union Pacific train hit the bus. Reports said the bus stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into the path of the Union Pacific train.
The wreck killed 13 year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9 year-old Joselyn Torres. Stevens was indicted in July 2019 on two charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter/criminally negligent homicide. He pled not guilty to both charges.
Defense Attorney Justin Weiner said their initial request was just to talk with the UP employees. That request was denied. The defense followed up with the request for a deposition.
The attorney for the employees requested immunity, which requires court approval.
District Attorney Mark Hall told McKee he had no objection to deposing the engineer and conductor.
"However, I did file a response to their application, because I don't necessarily agree with all of the reasons they put in there for having it.," Hall said.
The DA said he spoke with the attorney for the engineer and conductor who said he would allow it if his clients were granted immunity. Hall said new information concerning the case was filed on Thursday morning.
"I guess I'm going to have to reset it because I need time to read the filings," McKee.
McKee said even if the employees get immunity in the state courts, the state has authority to grant immunity on any Federal issues that might arise.
